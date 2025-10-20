PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult is formulated for adult Maltese dogs over 10 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. - Contains specially adapted nutrients – including essential omega-3 fatty acids – to help support skin & coat health - A highly palatable diet with a combination of exceptional flavours to satisfy the fussiest of appetites - Helps reduce faecal smell and volume with nutrients that helps support your dog's digestive health - Helps support your dog's dental hygiene by slowing down the formation of tartar due to the inclusion of calcium chelators
BENEFITS
COAT HEALTH
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), Omega-6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
STOOL AND ODOUR REDUCTION
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
SATISFIES FUSSY APPETITES
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|DOG WEIGHT
|(g)
|(g)
|(g)
|2 kg
|40
|4/8 cups
|46
|4/8 cups
|52
|5/8 cups
|3 kg
|54
|5/8 cups
|62
|6/8 cups
|71
|6/8 cups
|4 kg
|67
|6/8 cups
|77
|7/8 cups
|1