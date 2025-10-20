ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult is formulated for adult Maltese dogs over 10 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. - Contains specially adapted nutrients – including essential omega-3 fatty acids – to help support skin & coat health - A highly palatable diet with a combination of exceptional flavours to satisfy the fussiest of appetites - Helps reduce faecal smell and volume with nutrients that helps support your dog's digestive health - Helps support your dog's dental hygiene by slowing down the formation of tartar due to the inclusion of calcium chelators